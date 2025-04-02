Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Completes Phase II Of 83,000 Square-Foot, $125 Million Transformative Center-Wide Expansion & Renovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We originally broke ground on this monumental transformation starting in 2021. After five years of construction, while simultaneously operating the hospital 24/7 and welcoming over 56,000 patient visits just last year, we are thrilled to reach this major milestone, offering new state-of-the-art facilities that now match our world-class medical team, allowing us to get another step closer to completion and bringing us into the next 115 years,"

"Opening this new Intensive Care Unit, Medical-Surgical Unit, Avian & Exotics Unit, and Education and Conference Center is exciting for our entire team at AMC, since it expands the possibilities for care and treatment that we can provide to our pet patients," said Katherine Quesenberry , Chief Medical Officer and Head of Avian & Exotics at AMC. "The previous facility was originally built back in 1960 and our team was outgrowing the space. Today's state-of-the-art facility with such advanced technology and expanded space will allow us to better collaborate together, pioneer new treatments, and ultimately save more lives. We're very grateful to AMC's supporters who have made this a reality."

Previously, in January 2024, AMC completed Phase I of the expansion, opening the Denise and Michael Kellen Institute for Surgical Care , tripling surgical capacity with more than 7,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space and featuring five brand-new operating rooms, a minor procedure room, a recovery room separating dogs and cats, and a new Central Sterile Center.

In late 2025, AMC is expected to complete Phase III, fully finishing the 83,000 square-foot, $125 million dollar transformation with the anticipated opening of the new Emergency Room, Cardiology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Neurology and Internal Medical Services. Originally founded in 1910, 115 years ago, AMC broke ground in 2021 and will complete construction in 2025, finishing the first hospital-wide expansion and renovation of this scale in 60 years and significantly enhancing the hospital's ability to provide world-class medical care to pet families 24/7, 365 days a year.

To download photos of the Intensive Care Unit, Medical-Surgical Unit, Avian & Exotics Unit, and Education and Conference Center, click here.

For more information, visit . Follow on Instagram @amcny , on X @amcny , Facebook at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center , LinkedIn , and YouTube @TheAnimalMedicalCenter .

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City

We are the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 140+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for 115 years. More at: . Follow on Instagram @amcny , on X @amcny , Facebook at The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center , LinkedIn , and YouTube @TheAnimalMedicalCenter .

SOURCE Schwarzman Animal Medical Center