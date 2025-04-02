King Receives Call From Iran President

Amman, April 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian.The call covered bilateral ties, as well as regional developments.The two leaders also exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes.

