Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Receives Call From Iran President

King Receives Call From Iran President


2025-04-02 01:38:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received a phone call from Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The call covered bilateral ties, as well as regional developments.
The two leaders also exchanged Eid Al Fitr wishes.

MENAFN02042025000117011021ID1109383101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search