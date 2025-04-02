Qatar To Partake In 3Rd GCC Beach Games With 18 Athletes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar will partake in the 3rd GCC Beach Games Muscat 2025 ( April 5 11) with 18 athletes among its ranks.

The country will participate in all but three sports: beach football, beach handball, and paragliding, thus, competing in beach volleyball, beach athletics, sailing, open water swimming, and equestrian (Tent pegging).

Qatars participation in the 3rd GCC Beach Games will begin on April 6, with sailing competitions, followed by beach volleyball on April 7, athletics and equestrian (Tent pegging) on April 8, while open water swimming will take place on April 9.

Qatari teams will seek to give outstanding performances and claim some of the 43 colored medals across 30 sporting events.