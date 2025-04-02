Blenders Eyewear Appoints Jack Gray As Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear , a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today announced the appointment of Jack Gray as its new Chief Executive Officer. With nearly two decades of experience building and scaling global brands, Gray's expertise is set to drive Blenders into its next chapter of growth, innovation, and deeper community engagement.

A Princeton graduate, Gray has amassed a proven track record of driving successful brand and product strategies at Adidas, where he led strategic basketball and lifestyle initiatives, launching market-defining collaborations with top athletes and cultural icons. As a founding executive at Ladder, his efforts redefined the intersection of wellness, credibility, and consumer appeal. In his most recent role, Gray led growth initiatives at Black Crows and Parks Project, focusing on brand purpose and community impact.

"I'm thrilled to join Blenders during such a transformative moment for the brand," said Jack Gray. "The brand's vibrant energy, disruptive approach, and passionate community set it apart in the eyewear industry. I look forward to building upon Chase's bold vision and the movement he's created to elevate the brand to new heights."

As Gray steps into the Chief Executive Officer role, Chase Fisher, the visionary founder of Blenders, will transition to the company's Brand Evangelist. In this new capacity, Fisher will continue to drive his transformative vision for the brand, driving even greater community impact, expanding Blenders' presence in the sports world and in the retail landscape.

"From starting Blenders out of my backpack in San Diego to building something that now touches lives around the world, this has been the most meaningful wave of my life," said Chase Fisher. "In my new role, I'm diving deeper into the brand-driving partnerships, product innovation, shaping our brand experience, and championing what makes Blenders unique. I'm proud to have Jack take the helm. His energy and expertise will help us expand with intention, while I stay locked in on what makes us magnetic."

Blenders' commitment to creativity and purpose will remain at the core of its mission, driven by Fisher's bold vision, the brand's vibrant spirit and boundary-pushing initiatives set to inspire and connect with customers worldwide.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay updated on the latest collections, please visit BlendersEyewear

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

(212) 999-5585

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear

