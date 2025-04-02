403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Eid Congratulations From Iran Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call Wednesday morning from President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and wished the two nations prosperity and blissfulness, His Highness the Amir good health and the state of Kuwait further progress.
The two heads of state talked of the sturdy bilateral ties between their nations and mechanisms of boosting such ties across a multitude of avenues, as well as discussed issues of common interest and regional and international developments.
His Highness the Amir expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the President, and commended the long lasting ties between Kuwait and Iran as well as affirmed keenness on developing these ties towards more cooperation, and wished the President good health and the friendly nation further progress. (end)
