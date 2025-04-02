Tommy Flanagan Joins ‘House Of The Dragon’ Cast For Filming

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Tommy Flanagan, who is known for his work in 'Gladiator', 'Alien vs. Predator', 'Sin City', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', has joined the cast of the hit streaming show 'House of the Dragon'.

The production commenced on the eight-episode third season of the drama series in the United Kingdom. The upcoming season promises more power struggles, epic battles, and fire-breathing drama as the Targaryen civil war rages on.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood'. It is set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones', and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Season 3 returning cast includes, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Dan Fogler is also a new entrant in the series along with Tommy Flanagan. Dan Fogler will be seen essaying the role of Ser Torrhen Manderly. Previously announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

Season 3 directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere.

Earlier, actor Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the show, shared that one of the episodes of the show was filmed at Bourne Wood where the opening sequence of 'Gladiator' was shot.

'House of the Dragon' showcases the Targaryen War and the Dance of the Dragons, pivotal events in the GOT franchise.

Talking about the same location where the opening scene of 'Gladiator', Fabien said,“I don't want to spoil anything but there is an absolute beast of an episode and some of it was filmed at Bourne Wood, where they filmed the opening sequence of Gladiator. For weeks, it was me, Freddie Fox, who plays Ser Gwayne Hightower (Alicent's brother) at the heart of it with (director) Alan Taylor, Ryan (Condal, showrunner). On many occasions, I remember thinking 'I'll never get to do anything like this again'”.

The show will soon be available to stream on JioHotstar.