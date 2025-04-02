Madhya Pradesh's Rural Tourism Initiative Drives Sustainable Travel And Community Empowerment

Girija Homestays, Khari Village – A Tranquil Escape Amidst Nature

Hands-On Pottery at Girija Homestays – Experience the Art of Clay Crafting

Warm Hospitality by the Gracious Host at Girija Homestays

Koyal Homestays, Khari Village – Embrace Rustic Charm and Serenity

Bullock Cart Rides – A Nostalgic Journey Through Rural Landscapes

Transforming 100 Villages into Cultural Hubs, Khari Exemplifies Success with 2,000+ Visitors in a Year

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh is strengthening its position as a top offbeat destination through its Responsible Tourism Mission, focused on sustainability, community empowerment, and environmental conservation. The Rural Tourism Project, launched under this initiative, transforms select villages into tourism hubs using a community-based approach.Active in 100 villages across six cultural zones, the project promotes local participation, with homestays, cultural activities, and eco-tourism experiences providing visitors with immersive travel. Key efforts focus on creating local institutions to manage tourism operations and conducting capacity-building programs for women and youth to boost local participation in tourism.This model has led to a significant increase in tourism, with 112.1 million visitors in 2023, reflecting growing interest in sustainable and culturally rich destinations. This growth reflects the rising demand for destinations offering deep cultural immersion and sustainable travel. The state's community-based tourism model allows tourists to engage with rural life, partake in traditional activities, and explore the region's cultural diversity.Khari village in Sehore district exemplifies this success, offering interactive cultural experiences and eco-tourism options. Over 2,000 guests have visited Khari in one year, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's commitment to responsible tourism and inclusive development.Ten homestays provide authentic rural hospitality, while guests can engage in folk performances, traditional games, and workshops on pottery, bamboo weaving, and organic farming. Eco-tourism activities like forest treks and birdwatching further enhance the village's appeal.In just one year, over 2,000 guests, including officials from the Indian Forest Services, Indian Administrative Services, and defense sectors, have visited Khari. This success highlights how Madhya Pradesh is leading the way in responsible tourism, blending community development with sustainable travel.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

Koyal Homestay in Khari | Rural Homestays near Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

