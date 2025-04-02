India, Pak Armies Trade Fire Along Loc In J & K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Pakistan Army intruded into the Indian side and also violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.
The violation took place at 1.10 pm on Tuesday and the Indian troops responded with“controlled and calibrated” retaliation.
While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.
Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a statement that“On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army.”
“Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored,” he said.
He said the Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of Director Generals Military Operations (DGsMO) understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the LoC.
Ceasefire violations along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have been rare since the two countries renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021.
