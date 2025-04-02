Tag Heuer Races Into Watches & Wonders 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)TAG Heuer returns to Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025, celebrating its renewed role as Official Timekeeper of Formula 1® with a series of launches that represent its deep-rooted connection to the sport. The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph brings new energy to the track with solar-powered performance and bold, racing-inspired design while the TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date and TAG Heuer Carrera Date Twin-Time reimagine the success watch. The TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1®, limited to just 10 pieces, represents the ultimate expression of motorsport timing and innovation. The return of the TAG Heuer beads-of-rice bracelet adds vintage sophistication to the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph line. Tying it all together, the Designed to Win campaign - honoring Ayrton Senna's legacy - captures the competitive spirit driving TAG Heuer into its next era.

TAG HEUER FORMULA 1 SOLARGRAPH

TAG Heuer brings the TAG Heuer Formula 1 into the spotlight with nine reimagined models that channel the energy of the track. This new lineup includes three core references and six limited editions, all featuring a refined 38mm case, bold colorways inspired by F1® liveries, and ergonomic upgrades for all-day wear. Powered by the solar-powered Solargraph movement – a first in the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection - each watch delivers long-lasting performance with zero downtime. Beyond the movement, the introduction of TH-Polylight marks a major leap forward in TAG Heuer's spirit of innovation. This lightweight, ultra-durable material allows for limitless color expression, and enhances comfort and aesthetics across the collection. The re-engineered bidirectional bezel, designed in the iconic TAG Heuer Formula 1 shape loved by fans, offers improved functionality, and a refined mechanical sound on rotation, adding a touch of sophisticated tactility. Whether worn at the track or in the city, these watches make a bold statement.

TAG HEUER CARRERA DAY-DATE & CARRERA DATE TWIN TIME

TAG Heuer redefines the spirit of the 'success watch' with two bold new takes on the TAG Heuer Carrera legacy. Both the TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date and TAG Heuer Carrera Date Twin-Time feature refined case geometry, upgraded ergonomics, quick-change bracelets, and powerful in-house TH31 movements - offering 80 hours of precision and a five-year warranty. The TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date returns as a symbol of everyday triumph, available in five striking references that channel heritage with modern elegance. The TAG Heuer Carrera Date Twin-Time adds a layer to this symbol, pairing dual-time functionality with a vibrant teal dial inspired by racing's golden age. Worn by legends and now reimagined for a new generation, the TAG Heuer Carrera continues to celebrate success - on and off the track.

TAG HEUER MONACO SPLIT-SECONDS CHRONOGRAPH | F1®

TAG Heuer celebrates its return as Official Timekeeper of Formula 1® with the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph | F1®, an ultra-exclusive timepiece limited to just 10 pieces. Featuring the complex Calibre TH81-00 split-seconds chronograph movement, it allows simultaneous timing of multiple intervals, perfect for the fast-paced demands of motorsport. The lightweight case, crafted from white ceramic and sapphire crystal, highlights TAG Heuer's mastery of materials and engineering precision.

Design elements pay tribute to F1® heritage, with a red-tinted translucent dial, asphalt-textured chronograph counters, and the iconic phrase from David Croft 'LIGHTS OUT & AWAY WE GO.' From the green and red lacquered shield to the hand-finished movement visible through a sapphire caseback, every detail celebrates the brand's deep-rooted connection to racing.

THE BEADS-OF-RICE BRACELET

TAG Heuer revives its iconic beads-of-rice bracelet for the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph collection. First introduced in the 1960s, this elegant bracelet became a signature of the brand's golden age, celebrated for its refined look and exceptional comfort. Now reimagined for today, the single-row design merges vintage charm with modern craftsmanship, offering improved articulation, a sleek fit, and a contemporary edge.

DESIGNED TO WIN

TAG Heuer unveils Designed to Win, a new global campaign that signals a bold evolution in the brand's identity. Inspired by Ayrton Senna's iconic declaration 'I'm not designed to come second or third, I'm designed to win', the campaign reflects TAG Heuer's enduring belief in the power of mental strength, focus, and the continuous pursuit of excellence. With the return of the brand as Official Timekeeper of Formula 1® and title partner of the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco, Designed to Win reconnects with the competitive spirit at the heart of TAG Heuer's history. It's a celebration of those who defy limits and a reaffirmation of TAG Heuer's mission, not just to measure time, but to own it at the highest level of performance and ambition.