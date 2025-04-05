Myrepublic Launches Industry-First Gamified Customer Experience With Pocket Rocket Adventures

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 April 2025 – MyRepublic, one of Asia-Pacific's leading digital-first telcos, announced the launch of Pocket Rocket Adventures, an industry-first initiative that introduces unique gamification mechanics into the customer experience journey for their broadband and mobile subscribers. The game, accessible via the MyRepublic mobile app available from April, marks a significant step in the company's broader strategy to drive engagement, loyalty, and long-term customer value through innovative, non-traditional channels.

In Pocket Rocket Adventures, subscribers participate in an idle-style space-themed game that rewards play time with prizes from MyRepublic swag to gaming consoles. Customers progress by upgrading in-game equipment, crafting an army of companions, completing challenges, and participating in seasonal events-earning points, digital rewards, and exclusive merchandise. Longstanding subscribers receive additional in-game rewards for linking their game account to the MyRepublic App, creating a tiered experience based on tenure and engagement.

This initiative represents a shift in how telecom operators approach customer retention and lifecycle management. MyRepublic is leveraging game mechanics to create a deeper, more interactive relationship with its customers-blurring the line between service utility and digital experience.

“Pocket Rocket Adventures is more than just a game-it's a strategic extension of how we view customer experience in the digital age,” said Terry Williams, Vice President, Consumer at MyRepublic.“As a digital-native telco, we are constantly exploring new ways to engage our customers. This is an industry-first initiative in Singapore's telecom sector, where gamification is embedded into our core customer engagement model.”

By integrating gameplay with user milestones, Pocket Rocket Adventures also serves as a data-driven loyalty program, enabling MyRepublic to better understand customer behaviours and preferences across its mobile and broadband segments. Through this model, the company aims to build a long-term digital ecosystem that delivers continuous value beyond connectivity.

“Gamification is no longer just a trend in consumer apps-it's now a business tool,” added Terry Williams.“We believe telcos need to evolve beyond transactional models and create participatory experiences that are emotionally engaging and memorable. This program is the start of a longer-term transformation in how we design and deliver customer value.”

The move is part of MyRepublic's broader strategy to differentiate in a competitive market by doubling down on its roots in the gaming community with its new campaign, 'Geeks Use Us', while also leading innovation in customer experience transformation. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in digital platforms, automation, and self-service, with Pocket Rocket Adventures serving as a flagship example of how digital engagement can be both scalable and rewarding.

Singaporeans will be able to access the game through the MyRepublic mobile app from April, with MyRepublic customers earning rewards including digital assets, MyRepublic merchandise, and gaming consoles also redeemable through their mobile app.