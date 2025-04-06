'Spiritual National Defence 2.0': How Switzerland And Other States Are Navigating Disinformation

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government is concerned about disinformation and influence in the "grey zone between war and peace". How can the Alpine state navigate the dangers of hybrid warfare – and what are other European countries like Sweden, France and the UK doing about it? This content was published on April 6, 2025 - 10:30 11 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.



The global political situation has changed in recent years – even for a small, neutral country like Switzerland at the heart of Europe. Alongside conventional threats, the focus is now also on methods“in the grey zone between armed conflict and peace”, according to a Swiss government reportExternal link published last year.

Disinformation and influence operations are“increasingly aimed directly at Switzerland”, while“influence actors” could have an impact in the area of foreign policy and on Switzerland as the host of numerous international organisations.

