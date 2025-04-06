'Spiritual National Defence 2.0': How Switzerland And Other States Are Navigating Disinformation
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
Geistige Landesverteidigung 2.0? Wie die Schweiz und andere Länder mit Desinformation umgehen
Original
Geistige Landesverteidigung 2.0? Wie die Schweiz und andere Länder mit Desinformation umgehen
Français
fr
Une défense spirituelle 2.0 ou comment faire face à la guerre hybride
Une défense spirituelle 2.0 ou comment faire face à la guerre hybride
The global political situation has changed in recent years – even for a small, neutral country like Switzerland at the heart of Europe. Alongside conventional threats, the focus is now also on methods“in the grey zone between armed conflict and peace”, according to a Swiss government reportExternal link published last year.
Disinformation and influence operations are“increasingly aimed directly at Switzerland”, while“influence actors” could have an impact in the area of foreign policy and on Switzerland as the host of numerous international organisations.More More Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war
According to former United States general Ben Hodges, the withdrawal of US troops from Europe is only a matter of time. In an interview with SonntagsBlick, he advises Switzerland to prepare for war.
