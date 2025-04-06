Switzerland Binned Unused Covid Vaccines Worth CHF1.3 Billion

Deutsch de Schweiz hat Corona-Impfstoff im Milliardenwert entsorgt Original Read more: Schweiz hat Corona-Impfstoff im Milliardenwert entsorg

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government threw away unused Covid-19 vaccines worth CHF1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), new figures show. This content was published on April 6, 2025 - 11:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Finance Administration confirmed the amount to the Keystone-SDA news agency, following an earlier report on the vaccines in the Sonntagszeitung and Le Matin Dimanche newspapers on Sunday.

Only a quarter of the doses purchased by Switzerland have been used, the news reports stated.

Between 2020 and 2023, Switzerland purchased Covid medical supplies worth around CHF2.3 billion. Material worth CHF570 million was used in Switzerland. It also sent vaccines worth CHF270 million abroad as humanitarian aid.

More More Switzerland destroys 19 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

This content was published on Jan 30, 2024 Since the start of the pandemic, Switzerland has destroyed 18.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have expired.

Read more: Switzerland destroys 19 million Covid-19 vaccine dose