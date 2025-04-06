Swiss Claim Record For World's Largest Raclette

Français fr Martigny: le record du monde de la plus grande raclette est suisse Original Read more: Martigny: le record du monde de la plus grande raclette est suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A total of 4,893 people took part in the world's biggest raclette event in Martigny in western Switzerland on Saturday. The traditional Swiss dish is made of melted cheese served with boiled potatoes and pickles. This content was published on April 6, 2025 - 10:41 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

“It's a phenomenal success, an unbelievable record, and what a tremendous response from the public and the scrapers,” declared Eddy Baillifard, who came up with the idea of the world record attempt, on Saturday.

In March 2024, the first edition of the biggest“raclonette” attracted 2,236 participants to Saint-Etienne, France. On March 22 of this year, their second edition broke the record with 2,522 guests.

The aim of the Swiss event was to welcome over 4,000 raclette lovers. Finally, the target was exceeded by over 20%. By mid-February, all the tickets had been sold in just one hour and 20 minutes.

