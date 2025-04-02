Trailer Of Jackie Chan’S Karate Kid: Legends Promises Action-Packed Entertainer

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The makers of 'Karate Kid: Legends', the latest instalment of one of the most loved franchises ever, 'Karate Kid', have now released a trailer that promises a film with loads of action, drama and entertainment.

The film promises to continue the legacy of martial arts mentorship and looks to showcase rivalry in a new era.

Promising more karate and kung fu action, the brand-new trailer honours the legacy of the previous films. It shows Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan uniting to train Ben Wang, the new Karate Kid.

This sixth instalment in the long-running martial arts franchise is the first to bring together two of the most iconic characters from the series.

Karate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart.

When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father.

However, his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition.

Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio along with Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Karate Kid: Legends in Indian cinemas on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.