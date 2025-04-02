403
Today In Kuwait History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) --
1961 -- The first shipment of crude oil from Al-Khafji maritime field in the neutral zone was sent to Japan in a ceremony attended by Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and the Saudi King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
1974 -- Kuwait's Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) was established with a USD-ten-million capital.
2000 -- Board member of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Jassem Al-Mutawaa passed away at the age of 57.
2002 -- The National Assembly approved amendment to the social security law allowing women to retire after 15 years in service. Those involved in hazardous or strenuous careers could retire after 20 years of service (end)
