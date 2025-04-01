FCA US Reports First-Quarter 2025 US Sales Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --



First-quarter 2025 total U.S. sales decreased 12% year over year

First-quarter 2025 retail sales remained level year over year

Chrysler brand total U.S. sales increased 1% year over year

FIAT brand total U.S. sales increased 239%, driven by the all-electric 500e

Ram brand U.S. retail sales increased 16% year over year; posts consecutive year-over-year increases January through March

Ram light-duty, heavy-duty trucks and ProMaster van all posted Q1 retail sales increases year over year

Jeep® brand U.S. retail sales increased 2% year over year

Jeep Compass posted 15% total U.S. sales increase in Q1 versus same quarter last year

Jeep Grand Cherokee posted 14% retail gain year over year

Total 4xe (Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe) total U.S. sales increased 150% month over month (March 2025 over February 2025) All-electric Dodge Charger Daytona accounted for 65% of total Dodge Charger sales in Q1 2025

FCA US LLC reports total sales of 293,225 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025. Overall, first-quarter 2025 total U.S. sales declined 12%. Retail sales for the company, which remained level year over year, saw growth through the Jeep® and Ram brands.

"We've seen consecutive monthly market share growth since January, in addition to retail growth momentum, with the right mix of pricing and incentive actions put in place at the end of last year, leading both Jeep and Ram brands to post their best retail months of the year this March," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. "Additionally, our company year-over-year retail sales were up by 13.8% when disallowing for discontinued models, and we expect to see this gap corrected as our new model offerings continue to fill out our growing U.S. brand portfolios."

Jeep brand's Q1 retail U.S. sales increased 2% year over year.



Jeep Compass saw total U.S. sales increase 15% year over year in Q1 versus the same period last year

Jeep Grand Cherokee – the No. 1-selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty – Q1 U.S. retail sales increased 14% year over year

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 23% of total Grand Cherokee sales in Q1 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 26% of total Wrangler sales in Q1 2025

Jeep brand's total U.S. sales increased 36% month over month (March 2025 over February 2025). Total 4xe (Wrangler 4xe, Grand Cherokee 4xe) total U.S. sales increased 150% month over month.



Wrangler total U.S. sales increased 69% month over month

Wrangler 4xe total U.S. sales increased 229% month over month

Grand Cherokee total U.S. sales increased 31% month over month

Grand Cherokee 4xe total U.S. sales increased 42% month over month

Gladiator total U.S. sales increased 8% month over month

Compass total U.S. sales increased 24% month over month

Wagoneer total U.S. sales increased 44% month over month The brand's first global BEV, the Jeep Wagoneer S , arriving in U.S. dealerships this quarter, saw sales of 2,595 units, with total sales increasing 21% month over month (March over February 2025)

Ram brand saw Q1 U.S. retail sales increase 16% year over year, notching the best Q1 Ram U.S. retail sales in three years (Q1 2022). Ram brand shows monthly U.S. retail sales momentum in Q1 2025 with consecutive year-over-year increases January through March.



Ram 1500 saw retail sales increase 14% in Q1 versus the same period last year

Ram Heavy Duty (Ram 2500/3500) Q1 U.S. retail sales increased 18% year over year, making it the best Q1 for Heavy Duty since Q1 2022

Ram ProMaster Q1 total U.S. sales increased 148% year over year, making it the best Q1 in total sales in two years (Q1 2023)

The new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty truck (2500/3500) and Chassis Cab (3500/4500/5500) launched in Q1, with vehicles now in dealer stores

Orders are now open for the all-new, all-electric 2025 Ram ProMaster EV cargo van

Customers can now build and price their Ram ProMaster EV cargo van, then align with their preferred dealer to finalize the purchase The Ram 1500 was awarded Best Full-size Truck in the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards and Full-size Truck of Texas, for the seventh consecutive year, at the Texas Truck Rodeo

Chrysler brand's Q1 2025 total U.S. sales increased 1% year over year.



Chrysler Pacifica 2025 total U.S. sales increased 11% year over year

Chrysler total minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) U.S. sales continue to increase quarter over quarter since Q3 2024

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid total U.S. sales increased 98% from Q1 2025 over Q4 2024

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 12.8% of total Chrysler Pacifica sales in Q1 2025 The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica , the most awarded minivan ever, earned the honor of being named the Best Minivan for Families from U.S. News & World Report. This is the second consecutive year that the Chrysler Pacifica has won this prestigious award

Deliveries of the world's first and only electric muscle car, the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona , ramped up in dealerships in Q1.



All-electric Dodge Charger Daytona accounted for 65% of total Dodge Charger sales in the first quarter of the year

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona took a top spot in the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards , with the vehicle earning honors as Best Sport Coupe

Dodge Durango Q1 2025 retail U.S. sales increased 64% year over year The electrified Dodge Hornet R/T accounted for 56% of total Dodge Hornet U.S. sales in Q1 2025

The FIAT brand saw total U.S. sales in the first quarter increase 239% year over year, driven by strong momentum of the all-electric Fiat 500e.



Named Urban Green Car of the Year for 2025 and for 2024 by Green Car Journal, Newsweek Top Pick Urban Car and Vincentric Best Value in America in the subcompact category The brand previously introduced the Fiat 500e(RED), Inspired by Beauty and Inspired by Music editions , as well as the recent unveiling of its latest model drop, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition . At this month's New York Auto Show, the brand will reveal a new trim for the 500e

Alfa Romeo Tonale sales were up 12% in Q1 2025 compared to Q4 2025, which included sales of both plug-in hybrid and the new 2025 model-year 2.0L turbo gas powertrain.



