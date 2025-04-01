403
Kuwait Moi: New Traffic Law Comes Into Force On April 22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior said Act 5 for 2025, amending Act 67 for 1976 and stipulating tougher penalties for violators of the traffic rules, will be brought into force as of Tuesday, April 22.
Warning motorists against any violations, the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media said, in a press release, that the policemen are entitled under the new regulations to arrest anybody who might cross the stop line when the traffic light is red.
Motorists who may use their vehicles for purposes other than those specified in their licenses, or drive recklessly or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or without a valid license will be also liable to arrest.
Policemen can also arrest any hit-and-run driver, or any driver who may cause the death or injury of another person, or take part in an unlicensed race, or exceed the maximum speed of a road by 50+ km/h.
Drivers of buggies in areas not designed for such driving are also liable to arrest.
Regarding the fines, the new law hiked the fine for crossing the red light from KD 50 (USD 163.1) to KD 150 (USD 489.5).
The fine for reckless driving is hiked from KD 30 (USD 97.9) to KD 150 (USD 489.5).
Using parking spots specified for people with special needs will lead to a fine of KD 150 (USD 489.5) instead of the previous KD 10 (USD 32.6).
The fine for using mobile phone while driving is hiked from KD five (USD 16.3) to KD 75 (USD 244.7).
The fine for failure to use seatbelt is hiked from KD 10 (USD 32.6) to KD 30 (USD 97.9).
Toughening the penalties under the new law aims to ensure the safety of the public, whether motorists of pedestrians, as well as the safety of property, statement noted. (end)
