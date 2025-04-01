Notice Of Data Breach Involving Han Van Duong M.D. Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A minor breach occurred at the office of Han Van Duong, M.D. when the office was broken into in the early morning hours on October 17, 2024. This notice is meant to inform the public of the event, what the office of Han Van Duong, M.D. is doing, and what individuals can do to protect themselves.

What Happened?

In the morning of October 17, 2024, the clinic was burglarized by unknown perpetrator(s). The perpetrator(s) had rummaged through cabinets and drawers in the office, but only took some small valuables and three laptop computers. It appeared that the perpetrator(s) were looking for money; they did not take any medical equipment or patient files.

What Information Was Involved?

The three stolen laptop computers were all password protected. However, one laptop computer contained medical information for current patients of the office. The information involved recent visit notes, forms, lab/image reports, and/or other medical paperwork those patients whose Social Security Numbers may have been exposed, the office of Han Van Duong M.D. has sent individual letters with the offer of credit monitoring services free of charge. If you did not receive an offer letter, then your Social Security Number was not compromised.

What Is Being Done?

In response to the burglary incident, the office of Han Van Duong M.D. has been working with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department since the day the crime occurred with hopes of recovering the stolen property. There are new locks, new outdoor security lights in the back parking lot, and new security cameras installed on the outside and inside the clinic to deter future criminal acts. Most importantly, the office of Han Van Duong M.D. wanted to promptly advise individuals of this event.

What You Can Do.

It is still wise to monitor your credit and request a free credit report from major credit-reporting agencies, such as Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion. You may contact Equifax at 1-800-685-1111 or equifax ; Experian at 1-888-397-3742 or experian ; or TransUnion at 1-800-916-8800 or transunion . You may also request your credit report at . Even if you do not find any suspicious activity on your initial credit reports, the FTC recommends that individuals check their credit reports periodically.

For More Information.

The office of Han Van Duong M.D. would like to emphasize their sincerest apology for this occurrence. The office takes patient privacy and data security very seriously, and will ensure no similar event occurs in the future. Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Han Duong's office, at 626-572-0005, if you need any additional information or have any questions.

SOURCE The office of Han Van Duong M.D.

