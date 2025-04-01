MENLO PARK, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META ) announced today that the company's first quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" atmet , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on April 30, 2025 will also be posted to the aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" atmet website.

Disclosure Information

Meta uses the aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" atmet and meta/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook/zuck ), Instagram account (instagram/zuck ) and Threads profile (threads/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta

Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:

Kenneth Dorell

[email protected] / aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" atmet

Press:

Ashley Zandy

[email protected] / meta/news

SOURCE Meta

