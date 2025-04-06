403
Predator Brigade Soldiers Destroy Cache Of Russian Equipment In Toretsk With Drone
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Predator brigade of the Patrol Police Department discovered hidden equipment of Russian invaders in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region, and destroyed it using an FPV drone.
The National Police reported this on Facebook , publishing a video, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy four enemy ATVs with one drone.Read also: Russian troops shell Bilozerka in Kherson region, two wounded
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled seven Russian assaults in the Toretsk sector today.
Photo credit: Anton Shevelov
