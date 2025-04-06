Azerbaijan's Parliament Joins Forces With Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation In New Agreement

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova, and Aktoti Raimkulova, the head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as part of the delegation's business trip to Uzbekistan yesterday.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, during the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova and Aktoti Raimkulova.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis emphasized the importance of the document, noting that the Memorandum would serve to strengthen cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.