Azerbaijan's Parliament Joins Forces With Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation In New Agreement

A meeting was held between the Azerbaijani parliamentary
delegation, led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chair of the
Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova, and
Aktoti Raimkulova, the head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, as part of the delegation's business trip to Uzbekistan
yesterday.
According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the
Milli Majlis, during the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was
signed between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and
the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The document was signed
by Sahiba Gafarova and Aktoti Raimkulova.
The Speaker of the Milli Majlis emphasized the importance of the
document, noting that the Memorandum would serve to strengthen
cooperation between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network
and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.
