Khamenei Puts Iranian Forces On Alert Amid Rising US Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly ordered the country's armed forces to be placed on combat readiness, as tensions with the United States escalate once again,reports via Reuters.

According to report, a senior Iranian official-speaking on condition of anonymity-said Tehran has rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal for direct talks, though it remains open to continuing negotiations through Oman, a traditional intermediary in US-Iran diplomacy.

In a warning that further heightens regional concerns, Iran has notified several neighboring countries hosting US military bases-including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain-that any support for a potential US strike, whether through the use of their territory or airspace, would be considered a hostile act by Tehran.

The developments come amid growing uncertainty over the future of diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, and a marked increase in military posturing in the Persian Gulf region.