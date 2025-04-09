Ajmer Dargah Diwan’S Son Backs Waqf Law

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Nasruddin Chishti, the son of the Ajmer Dargah Diwan, has come out in support of the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a necessary step to cleanse the Waqf system of longstanding corruption and misuse.

He emphasised that powerful land mafias and influential individuals had taken illegal possession of Waqf properties or were renting them out at throwaway prices. According to Chishti, the new law aims to reclaim such properties and ensure their rightful use.

“This law has not been brought to seize property from Muslims but to protect Waqf assets from corruption. For years, the Waqf Board was plagued by mismanagement. This legislation is a step towards restoring its sanctity,” said Chishti.

He also reassured the Muslim community, stating,“There is no need to fear. This Act will benefit the Waqf and ensure transparency and accountability.” He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the law with the intent to preserve the sacred nature of Waqf properties, and urged the Muslim community to understand that the law targets corrupt practices, not common citizens.

However, Anjuman Syed Zadgan, the Khadim organisation affiliated with the Ajmer Dargah, has strongly opposed the new law. Sarwar Chishti, Secretary of the organisation, called it part of a larger "communal agenda" aimed at targeting Muslims.“99.9 per cent of Muslims are against this law. Only a handful -- 0.1% -- are supporting it, and most of them are brokers or government sympathisers,” he said.

He also accused the government of systematically targeting Muslims, citing past incidents like the abrogation of Article 370, criminalisation of triple talaq, and the ongoing temple-mosque disputes.“There are even rumours of temples being searched beneath mosques and dargahs -- including here at Ajmer Dargah --- yet the government remains silent,” he alleged.

Sarwar Chishti called on the Supreme Court to place a temporary stay on the Waqf Act, warning that if not halted, the government would continue demolishing Muslim-owned lands under the new provisions.

“The legal fight will continue. But at the same time, Muslim organisations, especially those linked to Khanqahs and dargahs, must unite in protest -- not the brokers who've sold their conscience for personal gain.”

He drew parallels with the past, stating,“Even in 1935, when the Waqf Act was introduced as the Kajri Bill, it was opposed. The same happened in 2002. And today, we oppose it again. Enough is enough -- the time has come to take off the sherwani and come onto the streets.” Chishti concluded by saying that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board would take the final call on the matter, hinting at coordinated nationwide legal and social resistance.