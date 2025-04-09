Tripura Govt Committed To Preserving Old Culture, Tradition: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 9 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the BJP government is working to preserve old culture and tradition like Putul Khela (doll game), Jatra (folk theatre) and Natak (drama).

The Chief Minister after inaugurating the 15-day long state level 'Jatra Utsav' at Vivekananda in northern Tripura's Dharmanagar said that the state's BJP government has been working and taken steps to preserve the state's old culture and tradition like Putul Khela, Jatra and Natak.

“When discussions were going on regarding this matter, we talked many times about the old traditions which are slowly getting lost. We have conducted a Kirtan Sanmelan (folk conference). So, we decided to organise the Jatra Utsav,” he said. Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen took the leading role in organising the Jatra Utsav.

“We have taken the right decision by organising it here as people of the rural areas are still very much fond of traditional Jatra,” Saha said.

He said, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the state government is working for an overall development of the state.

“We have been working for development. PM Modi means development. Our state government is working for overall development. The 35-year rule (of Left parties) has polluted the environment of the state, and now they (Left parties) are fighting with NOTA.”

Tripura's one of the main commercial town Dharmanagar, adjoining southern Assam, holds a special place among us, the Chief Minister said adding that Jatra means a good journey.

Thanking the Information and Cultural Affairs Department for preserving the old tradition, culture and heritage, CM Saha said that a few days ago, Basanta Utsav (spring festival) was organised.

“Due to modern lifestyle and technological innovation, people especially the young generation have started forgetting old cultures like Putul Khela, Jatra, Natak, but this should not happen and we have decided to preserve them. The previous Left government didn't focus on this,” he added.

Saha, a dental surgeon, also shared memories of his college days when he participated in a drama which bagged an award.

During his North Tripura district tour, he inaugurated and laid foundations of 45 development projects for the entire district.