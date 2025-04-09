UAE 5-Year, Multiple-Entry Visa: Pakistani Expats Welcome Move Plan To Invest, Bring Families

The new five-year multiple-entry visa came as a huge relief and sparked excitement among Pakistani residents living in the UAE and abroad. Fariya Iqbal, a teacher living in Sharjah's Al Tawoon area, is already imagining how this move could reshape her family's future - from bringing parents over to starting a small business in the Emirates after selling unused land back home.

“If this goes ahead smoothly, I know a lot of people, including myself, who will seriously think about moving our base to the UAE,” said Iqbal.

"We have properties in Pakistan that remain unused. When this visa becomes a reality, our parents can stay with us and will be able to travel more freely. We would rather invest in something here, and I know many people who will seriously think about moving base. The UAE already feels like home, and this visa strengthens that feeling,” added Iqbal.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi confirmed that Pakistanis can now apply for a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, according to a Dawn report. The announcement came after certain issues were resolved between the two countries.

According to Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), this visa allows multiple visits over five years without needing a guarantor or local host. Tourists can stay for up to 90 days per visit, which can be extended to 180 days in a year.

'We are inundated with calls'

Soon after the news broke, travel agencies in the UAE were flooded with calls and messages, enquiring about the visa procedure.

“We have been getting calls from Pakistanis living here, in the Gulf, Europe, and even the US,” said Dr Zafar Tahir Rizvi from Vista Maritime, a Dubai-based travel agency.

“Everyone wants to know how to apply and when they can start. We are still awaiting full details from the authorities, but the interest is massive. We have also had green card holders in the US asking how they can use this visa to settle in the UAE partially," Dr Zafar.

He said this visa isn't just about travel; it could bring big changes for many Pakistani families.

“Skilled professionals will find it easier to move here. Families will be able to live together without worrying about renewals every few months,” he said.

However, he added that health insurance should be included in the visa.“If the multiple entry visa includes medical cover, it would make a big difference. The UAE has great healthcare, and this would give people peace of mind,” he said.

Abbas Khan, from Muna Travels in Deira, said his team has started collecting contact details from people so they can reach out when the application process officially starts. "We have had nonstop enquiries since the announcement. A lot of people in the US, UK, and Gulf are already talking about how this visa could help them to start something new here."

Awais Ahmed, an engineer working in Oud Metha and living in International City, said the visa will finally allow his parents and other family members to visit and spend time with his kids.

"My children and wife recently moved to Dubai, and they are fond of my parents. With this announcement, my parents can come and live here whenever they want. Now, they only talk to them on video calls. It means a lot to families like ours," said Awais.

Mohammed Shuaib, an engineer in Ajman working with Emirates Telecom, said this visa will make family visits easier. "Every time we wanted to call our siblings or relatives, we had to arrange documents, send invites, and wait for approval," he said. "Now they can travel whenever they want, whether it'ss for weddings, births, or even emergencies. It takes away so much stress."

As residents are getting ready to bring their loved ones to the UAE and explore new opportunities, this visa is already changing the way many Pakistani residents see their future.“This feels like a dream," said Fariya.“We have waited a long time for something like this."