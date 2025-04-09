UAE: Flying Taxis To Become Reality In 'Months, Not Years' Flight Tests To Begin This Summer

The company behind the 'Midnight' flying tax i that is on track to start test flights this summer in Abu Dhabi, is open to the idea of using existing infrastructure such as helipads to serve more locations across the Capital.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation, said:“Currently, there are more than 70 helipads in Abu Dhabi. So, there's a really great opportunity, and I personally think that we don't need to build any new infrastructure in order to make this work. We plan to leverage the existing helipads, then add electrification to those facilities so that we can go launch quickly and scale up rapidly with minimal capital.”

This is in line with the company's vision to“create a scalable air taxi network that integrates with existing infrastructure, making aerial mobility as commonplace and affordable as hailing a car".

Goel also confirmed test flights will commence this summer to demonstrate aircraft safety and its performance characteristics.

The tests will also monitor the impact of extreme temperatures on the aircraft that will come from Atlanta and within the cabin before the official launch of flying taxi services in the UAE capital .

“Our plan is to deliver the aircraft this summer. First, we are going to conduct test flights in remote areas (in Al Ain); and then, over time, we'll bring the aircraft to urban areas before we put passengers inside and then subsequently launch (flying taxi services) commercially here in Abu Dhabi,” added Goel.

If this happens Abu Dhabi will become the first city to operate flying taxis in the region.

Goel did not give a specific timeline when flying taxis will become commercially operational in the UAE but he said confidently:“This is going to happen in months, not years.”

He added they will ramp up the testing along with working closely with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to ensure that they have an expedited pathway to early operations in the country.

Archer is planning to initially operate within Abu Dhabi before launching inter-emirate flying taxi services. Goel explained:“Step one will be to cover the entire Abu Dhabi – as practically it covers about 84 per cent of the UAE. Then, step two we will be flying across other emirates.

Cadre of pilots

Goel said they have partnered with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Training to train the pilots first using a simulator before conducting actual flights in the desert and urban areas.

“The simulator is going to be used by pilots from our partner, Abu Dhabi Aviation, who operate the largest helicopter fleet in the Middle East today. A helicopter pilot will be trained on Archer's Midnight simulator, and then be eligible and certified to fly our aircraft,” he explained, adding:“We will create big cadre of pilots here in the region that are trained to fly Midnight.”

Goel said they also welcome the idea of interoperability cooperation with other industry players.“We're all going to be using the same airspace and the same rules also will apply,” he noted, adding Archer will leverage its pioneering work in CCS or combined charging system (CCS).

Local manufacturing

Goel revealed Midnight's catalogue price is about $5 million per aircraft, which is currently manufactured only in Atlanta, USA. The all-electric flying taxi can carry up to five people – four passengers plus one pilot. It can reduce 60-90-minute commutes by car to just 10-30 minutes up in the air. It can take off and land vertically to ferry travelers to airports or for short city trips, allowing them to beat traffic.

“What we expect is that there's going to be a ton of demand here in the UAE, and then more broadly across the GCC,” said Goel, adding there is a“compelling opportunity” to locally build Midnight in the UAE.

One major consideration for flying taxis in the UAE is the extreme weather condition during summer. Goel noted:“We have put a lot of thought into that, and our aircraft has a very powerful air conditioning unit. This is really important and critical for the safety of the pilot and comfort of the passengers.” He added the air-conditioning will only take minimal battery power.

Going autonomous

The Archer CCO said they are simultaneously developing a flying taxi that will be eventually flown autonomously.

“The aircraft today is largely software-controlled for safety and for convenience. Over time, you know, I would expect the operation to become increasingly autonomous as anything else,” said Goel, adding another major advantage of flying taxis is that they operate quietly compared to traditional helicopters

“It's all electric, much quieter, much safer, and requires less maintenance,” he continued.

Goel said there will be more exciting announcements in the coming months but“the number one priority now is to bring the aircraft here and start demonstrating safe flight.

“I think a lot of people are going to be able to go look out in the sky and see the aircraft. And they will be really excited to go in and take a ride,” he added.