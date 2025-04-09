Chemours Announces The Winners Of Its Fifth Annual Responsible Supplier Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) Aligned with Chemours vision of delivering Trusted Chemistry that improves lives and helps communities thrive-the company aims to create a responsible procurement organization that is proactive, innovative, and recognized as a trusted strategic partner and leader in its industry. The annual Chemours Responsible Supplier Awards honor suppliers who align with these goals and values, further reinforcing Chemours commitment to sustainability.

Today, Chemours announced the winners of its fifth annual Responsible Supplier Awards, which acknowledge companies that have distinguished themselves by driving quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements in Chemours' supply chain. Recipients are selected from over 9,000+ suppliers globally, with just four receiving the prestigious recognition.

The winners of the 2024 Chemours' Responsible Supplier Awards are: Nation Ford Chemical Company (Star Supplier category), DSV AS (Group) (Logistics category), TAUW BV (Indirect category), and ITW SEXTON CAN CO INC (Direct category).

“Chemours is unwavering in our work toward achieving our Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals, and a key component is advancing a Sustainable Supply Chain by establishing a clear starting point and driving continuous improvements in the sustainability performance of our key suppliers,” said Gladys Gabriel, Chemours VP, Chief Procurement Officer.“To realize these goals, we seek partners who share our commitment to enhancing corporate sustainability, and through our Chemours Responsible Supplier Award, we recognize those suppliers who have demonstrated commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility as evidenced by a significant improvement in their EcoVadis Score.”

These award-winning partners go beyond simply providing goods and services. They distinguish themselves by actively contributing to innovations, quality improvements, and sustainability initiatives throughout the Chemours supply chain.

All Chemours suppliers that hold a valid sustainability scorecard are eligible for consideration. Additional information on the awards and Chemours approach to Responsible Procurement is available at chemours/en/supplier-center/responsible-procurement .