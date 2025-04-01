Sweden Invests 9.3 Million Euros In Bunker Modernization

Sweden will allocate 100 million kronor (9.3 million euros) for the inspection, control, and modernization of anti-nuclear shelters, Azernews reports.

Since 2024, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) has increased inspections of the country's bunkers, which number up to 64,000 in total.

According to an MSB statement, Sweden, which became a member of NATO in March 2024, is also investing in the development of emergency services, strengthening cybersecurity, and replenishing medical supplies.

The modernization of the bunkers is expected to take two to three years. So far, work has begun on 25 of the 80 large shelters, which are capable of accommodating thousands of people. In 2025, MSB will continue to replace filters designed to protect against chemical and radiological weapons.

Earlier, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that the country "is not at war, but also not in a state of peace."

Stockholm has been increasing its defense capabilities since 2014, and since 2022, it has activated its "total defense" program, which involves the mobilization of all societal resources in times of crisis.

The modernization of Sweden's nuclear shelters comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and security concerns in Europe, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Sweden's membership in NATO further strengthens its commitment to collective defense, and the country is taking proactive steps to ensure its preparedness in case of emergencies.

The focus on "total defense" emphasizes Sweden's commitment to maintaining a high level of readiness, with both military and civilian resources integrated into national security planning. This initiative is also a reminder of the broader European efforts to enhance resilience against emerging threats, from cyberattacks to conventional military conflicts.