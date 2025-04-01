Evolving Beyond The Expected: Advancing Diagnostics & Documentation For Eye Care Professionals With New Virtual Extraocular Motility (EOM) Exam

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The EOM exam, which captures video recordings and still images of a patient's eye movements, provides healthcare providers with valuable insights into muscle function, helping to monitor changes over time. Beyond the traditional use case for EOM exams, doctors can now delegate an EOM exam as part of their regular patient testing lineup through Virtual Field. So, immediately before or after a visual field exam, Virtual Field will run an EOM exam in less than 1 minute-capturing valuable eye images and patient documentation on autopilot.

This innovative feature is designed for easy use, allowing technicians to conduct the exam while doctors review the results later, improving efficiency and streamlining the diagnostic process. By incorporating the EOM exam, Virtual Field continues to provide an exceptional experience for both practitioners and patients, offering more accurate data for informed decision-making and improved patient care.

"The Virtual Field extraocular muscle test is perhaps the easiest and most accessible market-available solution for not just evaluating EOMs today, but for comparative testing over time," said Dr. Adam Rosa, an industry-leading optometrist and early adopter of the technology. "This is a screening process that I can confidently delegate to my Virtual Field in pretest, and then go over the results with patients in the exam room. The ability to compare testing over multiple visits with photo and video results is a much more objective method than traditional EOM testing. Patients who present with normal findings are impressed by the use of technology in our office and come to trust us and our recommendations to a higher degree. Patients with limitations in EOMs benefit from our greater ability to track those limitations over time and, when necessary, refer appropriately to neuro or vision therapy with photo documentation of abnormal findings."

Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, shared her excitement about the new exam: "We are constantly working to provide cutting-edge technology that enhances patient care while making practices more efficient. The launch of the EOM exam is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation. By equipping eye care professionals with precise, actionable data and an efficient workflow, we are helping them make more informed decisions and provide an exceptional experience for both doctors and patients."

Charmaine Brown, Head of Product at Virtual Field, added, "The EOM is an important addition to our suite of diagnostic exams. It supports a more efficient patient workflow by allowing professionals to track and compare results over time. This feature enhances the diagnostic process, providing clear insights that assist in clinical decision-making. It is aligned with our vision to redefine the future of eye care, ensuring an exceptional experience for everyone."

The EOM exam is now part of Virtual Field Pro's comprehensive diagnostic suite, which includes other advanced features like the Kinetic Visual Field (Goldmann Perimetry) and Pupillometry exams, all accessible through a Virtual Field Pro subscription. The platform's easy-to-use interface, coupled with seamless integration with EMR/EHR systems and the ability to provide high-quality reports and video documentation, makes it a valuable asset for eye care practices.

With this launch, Virtual Field continues to lead innovation in eye care, offering advanced diagnostic solutions that improve both patient outcomes and practice efficiency. As the eye care industry increasingly moves toward technology-driven solutions, Virtual Field is proud to provide an exceptional experience that helps practices stay ahead of the curve.

About Virtual Field

Virtual Field is a leader in exceptional eye care solutions, offering a suite of diagnostic exams designed to improve patient care, streamline workflows, and provide actionable insights for eye care professionals. With a focus on innovation, Virtual Field empowers practices to deliver better care while keeping operations efficient and seamless.

Media Contact

Sarah Kersting-Herbert

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

For more information about the EOM exam and other Virtual Field solutions, visit .

SOURCE Virtual Field