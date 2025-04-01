Investornewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Advances TPI 287 For GBM, Ends 2024 With Strong Cash Position

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) a biopharmaceutical company targeting brain and CNS cancers, reported a full-year 2024 net loss of $14.9 million, down from $18.9 million in 2023, due to reduced R&D spending. Despite Berubicin missing its primary endpoint in a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) trial, the drug demonstrated safety and comparable efficacy, guiding future analysis. The company is shifting focus to TPI 287, a candidate with orphan drug designation and prior clinical data. With $6.5 million in cash at year-end and an additional $9.9 million raised post-period, CNS expects funding to last through Q1 2026.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at .

