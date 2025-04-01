NEWBEAUTY REVEALS ITS 2025 BEAUTY AWARD WINNERS

The 2025 NewBeauty Awards Seal.

The Best Beauty Products and Treatments of the Year

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NewBeauty announced the winners of its 15th annual Beauty Awards , a collection of the 395 best beauty products and treatments taking the beauty industry by storm. This year marks a special milestone for NewBeauty, as the brand celebrates the 15th anniversary of its Beauty Awards and 20-year anniversary of its esteemed print magazine. In 2010, its Beauty Awards was launched with just 75 winners, and as the industry has grown and evolved, so has the number of winners. However, the criteria for earning NewBeauty's coveted Awards seal remains the same: The products must deliver on their claims, solve readers' biggest beauty problems, and make readers look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

"The market is flooded with more beauty products and treatments than ever before, so our Beauty Awards cut through the clutter to bring readers the best options from the past year," says Mike Glaicar, Chief Executive Officer, NewBeauty. "Focusing on new launches while also honoring cult-classics, our editors take pride in doing the hard work necessary to highlight products that truly deliver, ensuring consumers have confidence when making purchasing decisions. We encourage all beauty consumers to look for the NewBeauty Awards Seal when choosing beauty products and treatments."

To curate the winning list from thousands of submissions, NewBeauty editors carried out a rigorous testing process over the course of several months. They also surveyed 150 board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons for expert insight on in-office treatments, from fillers to fat reducers and everything in between. In the end, 395 beauty products and aesthetic treatments were named the best of the best across 10 categories: Skin, Makeup, Hair, Body, In-Office Treatments, Fragrance, Nails, Smile, Wellness, and Innovations. In the 61-page special section, readers will discover the "why" behind each win, as well as explore NewBeauty's largest Fragrance category ever and brand-new Nails category.

NewBeauty's Beauty Awards are announced in the Spring issue of NewBeauty, which features cover star Sofía Vergara and hits newsstands nationwide today. The full list of winners can also be found on newbeauty and can be shopped on NewBeauty's Amazon Storefront at amazon/shop/newbeautymagazine .

When it first hit stands 20 years ago, NewBeauty carved a unique niche as the only magazine 100-percent dedicated to beauty. Since its inception, no other brand has done more to educate millions of women on how to make better beauty decisions. Created to fill a void where real, in-depth and trusted beauty information was nearly impossible to find, NewBeauty has grown into a leading powerhouse luxury brand that empowers women everywhere. NewBeauty delivers cutting-edge information and solutions in a range of options from the latest beauty products, treatments and cosmetic enhancement procedures to advancements in health and wellness. NewBeauty is published by SANDOW , a leader in innovation and design that delivers powerful products and services to a highly selective audience.

