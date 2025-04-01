Registration Opens For 2025 International Association For Near-Death Studies Spring Symposium

April 26 Virtual Event to Focus on Religion, Spirituality and Healthcare

- Janice Miner Holden, EdD, LPC-S, ACMHP, NC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Registration opened today for the 2025 International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) Spring Symposium, a virtual event designed for healthcare professionals, educators, and the general public interested in the intersection of near-death and related experiences with spiritual and religious aspects of care.The April 26 one-day event will address three key questions: How can healthcare providers and others optimize care for patients/clients reporting near-death experiences (NDEs) and related experiences? What are effective approaches to addressing the religious/spiritual aspects of NDEs and related experiences? And how can professionals promote evidence-based practices to address NDEs and related experiences in clinical and academic settings?The event will feature presentations by recognized experts in the field, panel discussions on healthcare, spirituality, consciousness, and integration, accounts from experiencers of near-death and related phenomena, and interactive breakout sessions for in-depth exploration. Speakers include Larry Burk, MD, a retired Duke University Associate Professor of Radiology and co-founder of Duke Integrative Medicine; Alinaghi Ghasemiannejad (Ali Ghasemian), PhD, a psychologist in Isfahan, Iran, with extensive expertise in near-death experiences (NDEs) and spirituality; David Maginley, MDiv, CSPC, a psychospiritual specialist at Optimal WellBeing in Halifax, Nova Scotia and author of the book Early Exits; Kathy Winings, EdD, MDiv, professor emerita of Religious Education and Restorative Justice at Unification Theological Seminary and a near-death experiencer; and other leading researchers and healthcare providers.“The 2025 IANDS Spring Symposium offers a unique opportunity to engage with researchers and practitioners at the forefront of near-death and related studies,” said Janice Miner Holden, EdD, LPC-S, ACMHP.“Those involved in the healthcare field who participate in this important event will help advance care for those who have had NDEs or related experiences.”Licensed counselors and some other healthcare professionals may earn five hours of continuing education credit for attendance. Registration fees are $95 for non-members; $60 for members; and $30 for students. There is an additional fee of $15 for attendees seeking a Continuing Education Certificate. For those unable to attend live, on-demand access will be available for one year post-symposium, with continuing education credits still accessible for some healthcare professionals. To register, visit the IANDS Spring Symposium website .As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS's purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people's lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

