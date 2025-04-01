Sequoia Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Carlson Capital Management, Expanding National Presence And AUM

AKRON, Ohio, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Financial Group, LLC (Sequoia Financial), an SEC-registered wealth manager with $22.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Carlson Capital Management, LLC (CCM), a Northfield, Minnesota-based investment advisory firm with $3.8 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The acquisition of CCM adds internal tax planning and preparation services to Sequoia Financial, expands its national presence, and brings its total number of employees to 385 and wealth advisors to 150. With CCM's four Minnesota locations, Sequoia Financial now has 34 offices in 19 states.

Gregory Carlson and Jeffrey Carlson, CCM co-founders, are now senior strategic advisors. Justin Stets, previously CEO for CCM, is now executive vice president of integrated wealth services for Sequoia Financial, reporting to Tom Haught, CEO.

"We are pleased to finalize our agreement and welcome CCM's talented team to Sequoia Financial," Haught said. "Our combined capabilities, including CCM's integrated wealth and tax services, will benefit clients as we continue to expand our offerings and footprint."

Since 2023, Sequoia Financial has made nine acquisitions, including Zeke Capital Advisors , Cirrus Wealth Management , Affinia Financial Group , M Capital Advisors , AltruVista , Karpas Strategies , Family Asset Management , and Eide Bailly Wealth .

Sequoia Financial offers services to clients across the wealth continuum. Sequoia Financial has been serving high net worth individuals and families since 1991 and launched Sequoia Sentinel in 2023 to expand its family office services. These tailored services include asset management, tax management, wealth transfer, asset transactions, and charitable planning to meet the challenges inherent to generational wealth. Sequoia Financial has grown organically and through acquisitions to expand its services and geographic footprint.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group, LLC, founded in 1991, takes a client-centered approach to providing wealth management services, including asset management, estate and retirement planning, fiduciary consulting, and family wealth. Sequoia Financial builds and maintains strong relationships that emphasize long-term planning to help clients reach their financial and life goals. In 2024, the firm was named by Barron's as one of the top RIA firms in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year. Sequoia Financial had $22.6 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Newton Park PR, LLC

Margaret Kirch Cohen

+1 847-507-2229

[email protected]

Kathy Panagopoulos

+1 773-710-7433

[email protected]

Investment advisory services offered through Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

On September 16, 2024 Sequoia placed 28th on the Barron's list for the year 2024 (41st in 2023, 48th in 2022, 66th in 2021, 64th in 2020 and 47th in 2019). Barron's weighs dozens of qualitative and quantitative components, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory record of the advisors and firms, succession planning, technology spending, and staff diversity based off a 102-question survey. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. No fees in any years awarded were paid or incurred to receive this recognition. $18,950 was spent in 2023, $6,940 was spent in 2022, $8,500 was spent in 2021, $0 in 2020, and $17,240 in 2019 for marketing collateral associated with the award to be used on social media, our website, and email signatures. To view the full Barron's rankings, click here .

SOURCE Sequoia Financial Group, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED