Cloud Clinic Strengthens Executive Team To Drive AI-Powered EMR And Aesthetics Expansion With Glamnow

GlamNow Aesthetics will advance the delivery of on-demand medical aesthetics through technology.

"At GlamNow, we are reshaping medical aesthetics by combining technology with patient-centric care. As part of the Cloud Clinic ecosystem, I'm excited to continue building innovative platforms that make aesthetic services more convenient, and personalized," said Amanda Cuevas, CEO of GlamNow.

Under Cuevas' leadership, GlamNow is positioned for rapid national expansion, delivering AI-powered, on-demand aesthetic care as part of the growing Cloud Clinic ecosystem.

"Cloud Clinic sits at the intersection of healthcare, AI, and digital transformation. I'm honored to lead this next phase of growth as we scale our platform and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will redefine the patient and provider experience," said John Sandberg, CEO of Cloud Clinic.

This leadership alignment underscores Cloud Clinic's mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery through its AI-powered, end-to-end platform, offering advanced solutions for electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, and integrated services across healthcare and aesthetics.

As Cloud Clinic scales its national footprint, GlamNow will serve as the company's aesthetics division, advancing the delivery of on-demand medical aesthetics through technology.

"Amanda and John bring a powerful combination of healthcare innovation and deep tech expertise to Cloud Clinic. Their leadership will accelerate our vision to become a category leader in AI-driven telehealth and medical aesthetics," said Prince Raj, Lead Investor of Cloud Clinic.

About Cloud Clinic TM

Cloud Clinic is a Wyoming-based healthcare technology platform that is revolutionizing healthcare delivery through its AI-powered, end-to-end platform, offering advanced solutions for electronic health records (EHR), patient engagement, and integrated services across healthcare and aesthetics.

Learn more about Cloud Clinic at cloudclinic

About GlamNow Aesthetics

GlamNow Aesthetics is redefining beauty services by offering concierge aesthetics- like neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and skin rejuvenation- directly to clients' homes. Powered by Cloud Clinic, GlamNow is creating a unified, tech-enabled ecosystem that streamlines clinical operations, enhances patient access, and modernizes how healthcare and aesthetic services are delivered nationwide.

Learn more about GlamNow Aesthetics at glamnow

