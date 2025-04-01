Lynn O'leary Assumes New Role As President Of Intact's U.S. Specialty Lines

Former RSA Luxembourg CEO Brings Global Experience, Strategic Vision to Drive Specialty Growth in the U.S.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions today announced that Lynn O'Leary has officially transitioned into her role as President, U.S., Global Specialty Lines. O'Leary, who previously served as CEO of Europe RSA Luxembourg , for Intact (TSX:IFC), brings more than 25 years of expertise in insurance and a proven track record of driving specialty market expansion. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the company continues to strengthen its specialty presence with a focus on growth in the U.S.

T. Michael Miller, outgoing CEO, Global Specialty Lines of Intact, noted, "Lynn's leadership in Europe was instrumental in sharpening our specialty focus, strengthening broker relationships, and developing our offerings in the market. We are excited for her return to the U.S. to lead our Specialty Lines business and continue to drive innovation and profitable growth."

In the U.S., O'Leary will focus efforts on continuing to expand Intact's specialty footprint. This includes more than 20 lines of business and multinational capabilities through its Global Network, as well as enhancing underwriting capabilities and delivering client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of brokers and businesses in the U.S. market. During her time in Europe, O'Leary was pivotal in establishing RSA as a focused and resilient leader in the market. Her strategic direction led to the strengthening of broker relationships and the successful introduction of new specialty verticals, expanding RSA's offerings and enhancing its position as a specialty market in Europe.

"Specialty insurance is about focus and deep knowledge of unique customer segments, and our U.S. team is primed to grow alongside our producer partners," said O'Leary. "Our depth of underwriting, risk management and claims expertise is unmatched, and I look forward to working with the team to leverage and build upon this talent to deepen relationships in the market and continue to deliver tailored solutions that help our customers navigate an increasingly complex risk environment. Working closely with incoming Global Specialty Lines CEO, Emmanuel Clarke and the global leadership team, I am confident we realize our growth ambitions and those of our producer partners here in the U.S."

With a global team of 31,000 employees, Intact is the largest provider of Property & Casualty insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise, and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. Intact's Global Specialty Lines group spans the U.S., Canada, UK and Europe and grew its operating Direct Premium Written (DPW) to $6.4 billion in 2024. The company boasts financial strength across all regions, and is rated A+ by AM Best* in the U.S.

O'Leary's appointment underscores Intact's commitment to building a leading specialty business, leveraging local expertise with global perspective to deliver niche solutions across a variety of risk sectors.

For more information on Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, please visit intactspecialty .

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise, and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.

*Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED