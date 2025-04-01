Hyundai IONIQ 6 Named 2025 Best Value EV By Cars

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The research provided by Cars's 2025 Best Value New Cars list highlights Hyundai's variety of offerings across different price ranges," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With five Hyundai vehicles listed as finalists and one overall winner in the electric vehicle category – the Hyundai IONIQ 6 – we provide customers exceptional design, features and technology across the lineup."

"With a best-in-class 342-mile range, standard smartphone connectivity and a head-turning design, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE Long Range tops our EV list and earns the title of Cars's Best Value Electric Vehicle," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars. "When you combine that kind of range, efficiency and tech at a price around $40,000, the Ioniq 6 is a no-brainer for budget-conscious EV shoppers."

Hyundai has implemented several programs to help ease the transition of EV ownership:



IONNA – a joint venture with eight OEMs to develop a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 chargers. The first station recently opened in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Beginning in Q1 2025, Hyundai is providing complimentary NACS adapters North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States and Canada. Hyundai EVs with the free NACS ports will gain access to more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Hyundai EV customers.

The all-new 2025 IONIQ 5 was the first to be NACS equipped with the 2026 IONIQ 5 N and 2026 IONIQ 9 following later.

Evolve+, Hyundai's electric vehicle subscription service provides flexibility and affordability to consumers that want to drive Hyundai's newest electric vehicles without committing to a purchase or lease. Hyundai Home Marketplace , a one-stop shop for Hyundai EV customers' home electrification needs. Customers can arrange for the delivery and installation of their complimentary home EV charger, as well as purchase solar panels and home energy storage systems.

