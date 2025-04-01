Steelhead Productions Recognized In EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2025 Findit Top 40

Steelhead Productions Named to 2025 FindIt Top 40 List

Steelhead Productions is thrilled to announce its inclusion in EXHIBITOR Magazine's prestigious 2025 FindIt Top 40 list

- Rhiannon Andersen

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steelhead Productions is thrilled to announce its inclusion in EXHIBITOR Magazine's prestigious 2025 FindIt Top 40 list , which highlights the top exhibit producers in the trade show industry. This marks yet another year of recognition for Steelhead's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional client service. The announcement was made at this year's EXHIBITORLIVE in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to this honor, Steelhead Productions was named a finalist in three Best of Show categories at EXHIBITORLIVE: Student's Choice Award, Best Booth Staff, and Innovator Award.

These accolades underscore Steelhead's dedication to redefining trade show experiences through creativity, collaboration, and sustainability.

“Our team is incredibly proud to be recognized once again as one of the industry's best,” said Rhiannon Andersen, CMO and Co-Owner of Steelhead Productions.“Being named to the FindIt Top 40 and earning finalist spots in multiple Best of Show categories is a testament to the passion and talent of our entire team. We're grateful to our clients and partners for trusting us to deliver unforgettable trade show experiences.”

Steelhead Productions continues to lead the way with its unique Exhibit Happy® promise, offering flexible custom rentals that empower brands with sustainable, innovative solutions. As the only B Corp-certified exhibit house in North America, Steelhead remains committed to balancing purpose and profit while creating meaningful connections on the trade show floor.

For more information about Steelhead Productions and their award-winning services, visit their website at .

About Steelhead Productions

Based in Las Vegas, NV, Steelhead Productions is a full-service exhibit house specializing in custom rental exhibits that prioritize sustainability and creativity. Known for their innovative designs and exceptional program management, Steelhead helps brands maximize their impact at trade shows while minimizing environmental footprints.

Elizabeth Martinez

Steelhead Productions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.