Daisy Releases Major Update To Neighbors App, Enhancing Transparency And Real-Time Access For Condo And Co-Op Residents

Resident uses the Daisy Neighbors App to manage her building life

Redesigned interface, AI-powered workflows, and real-time request tracking improve how over 7,000 NYC residents engage with their buildings

- Yotam Cohen, Daisy CEO & Co-founderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daisy, the fastest growing property management company in New York City, has released a major update to its Neighbors App, designed to streamline communication, improve transparency, and simplify everyday building operations for condo and co-op communities. Now serving more than 150 buildings and over 7,000 residents, the updated app introduces a fully redesigned interface, improved response infrastructure, and real-time request tracking.“For too long, property management has meant frustrating delays, poor communication, and residents left without visibility into their own requests,” said Yotam Cohen, CEO and Co-founder at Daisy.“The reimagined Neighbors App changes that reality. Built in-house and integrated with Daisy's proprietary operating system, the app connects residents, board members, and management in real-time-creating a faster, more transparent building experience.”Key Features of the Updated Neighbors App:Real-time building notifications – Instant alerts for maintenance, events, and service changesMaintenance & request tracking – Submit and monitor service requests with live status updates24/7 chat & emergency support – Average response time of 3 minutesCommunity message boards – Digital spaces for resident discussions and listingsBoard governance tools – Approvals, financial oversight, and decision-making right in the appThe updated experience enables residents to quickly access building updates and manage day-to-day tasks in a centralized location, while board members benefit from simplified governance and reduced administrative burden.“Having everything about my building in one app has been transformative,” said Amy Schwartz, a resident of a Daisy-managed building.“Whether it's tracking maintenance requests, receiving package notifications, or paying charges, the app delivers real-time visibility and faster responses.”Smarter Experiences Powered by AIThe latest release also introduces behind-the-scenes AI workflows that intelligently route resident requests and streamline support. By reducing manual bottlenecks, the platform enables faster resolution times and improves operational efficiency. Additional AI-driven capabilities, including predictive maintenance and self-service tools, are planned to further enhance the experience for both residents and board members.The new Daisy Neighbors' App is exclusively available to Daisy-managed buildings. Visit joindaisy for more information on how your condo, co-op, or HOA can experience the future of property management.About DaisyDaisy is the fastest-growing property management company in NYC, now managing over 150 buildings. Built for today's condos and co-ops, Daisy leverages technology to provide proactive service, ensuring faster response times, full transparency, and an effortless experience for board members and residents. With a smart, efficient, and relationship-driven approach, Daisy is redefining property management in NYC.

Leah Hammerschlag

Daisy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The Daisy Neighbors App: Your Home in Your Hands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.