Chainge EU 2025: Power-Packed Agenda Finalized With Industry Titans Joining Speaker Lineup

Unlock Exclusive Opportunities & Insights - Limited Tickets Available!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated CHAINge EU 2025, the premier European supply chain innovation conference sponsored by the Association for Supply Chain Management , is just around the corner! With the final agenda now released, attendees can prepare for an immersive experience filled with cutting-edge insights, unparalleled networking and exclusive opportunities.CHAINge EU 2025 Welcomes Esteemed Leaders to Final Speaker Roster----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The following esteemed leaders added to the final speaker roster further solidifies CHAINge EU 2025 as a can't miss event for navigating today's complex landscape.⦿ Professor Henrik von Scheel -- originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution and named the 'most influential futurist of our century' by CNBC, will lead a keynote session on productive, resilient and profitable megatrends that shape the next decade of supply chain. Attendees will have the unique privilege of hearing directly from one of the most influential minds of our era.⦿ Anastasia Lajri -- Senior Policy Adviser at the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU), leads on energy, industrial policy, transport and climate topics. Before joining AmCham EU, Lajri worked as an Energy Policy Assistant at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, focusing on the impact of EU energy policies on third countries, particularly in the Southern Neighborhood, Eastern Partnership countries, and the Western Balkans.⦿ New research from Gartner and ASCM -- ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi will present key findings of a brand-new joint report exploring the state of supply chain sustainability and the impact of on the impact of sustainability mandates on ESG compliance and employee engagement.Final Agenda Unveiled: Dive Deep into the Future of Supply Chain---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The finalized agenda for CHAINge EU 2025 boasts a dynamic lineup of industry leaders, innovators, practitioners and visionaries including:⦿ Featured Sessions: Hear from renowned experts on the latest trends and future directions of supply chain management:► State of the Industry- Bart De Muynck, Conference Chair at CHAINge Europe► The Intersection of Talent and Technology: How Successful Supply Chains Balance Technology and Talent to Drive Business Success- Paul Pittman, PhD, CPIM-F, CSCP-F, Editor of the APICS Dictionary, 15th edition- Valentin Carlan, PhD, Affiliated with the University of Antwerp- Ivo Bohm, Investor & Advisor, ex-Nike, ex-Deloitte► The Growing Importance of Sustainability in Supply Chains- Thilo Jorgl, Managing Partner at Impact Media Projects- Anatasia Lajri, Senior Policy Adviser, American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union- Henrik von Scheel, Industry 4.0 originator► The 5 Core Focus Areas in Supply Chain to Survive in Times of Disruption: Regulations, Innovation, Collaboration, Talent and Sustainability- Bertrand Chen, CEO of Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN)- Luc Arnouts, Vice President, International Relations and Networks at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges⦿ Deep Dive Roundtable Discussions: Engage in thought-provoking discussions led by leaders from Philips, SAP, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Abbot as well as academic experts from the Hague University of Applied Sciences, Indiana University, Southampton Solent University and more on critical topics like end-to-end optimization, technology & innovation, leadership & development, process engineering, sustainability, geopolitical tensions & trade policy changes, talent & culture, resilience and more!⦿ Exclusive Opportunities: Secure Your Place in the Future: CHAInge EU is a unique opportunity to move beyond passive listening, actively shaping the conversation by contributing insights and collaborating with experts and peers to workshop critical issues and explore topical themes.► Connect with Industry Leaders: Engage in one-on-one meetings with key decision-makers.► Expand Your Network: Build valuable connections with a global audience.► Be a Catalyst for Change: Solve pressing issues in real-time with experts and peers from across the industry.► Actionable Insights: Leave with actionable takeaways, learnings on key industry issues and future trends.Advanced Pricing Discount: Don't Miss Out!---------------------------------------------------------Limited tickets are still available at the advanced pricing rate. Don't miss your chance to be part of this transformative event.Advanced pricing ends 18 May, 2025.⦿ View full schedule here⦿ Register hereAbout CHAINgeCHAINge is more than a conference-it's a dynamic experience built by the industry for the industry. With a focus on navigating constant innovation and disruption shaping supply chain management, CHAINge provides year-round engagement through livestreams, webinars, blogs, and flagship events like CHAINge North America and CHAINge Europe. The conference fosters collaboration and delivers actionable insights to build adaptable, resilient, and sustainable supply chains. ASCM is the driving force behind CHAINge, seeking to revolutionize how supply chain professionals learn and connect. Learn more here.

Charlie Pesti

CHARLIE PESTI

+1 267-514-5497

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.