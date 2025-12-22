403
EUR/USD Analysis 22/12: Attempts New Year Rebound (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Still in an upward trend. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1680 – 1.1600 – 1.1550 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today:: 1.1770 – 1.1830 – 1.1900
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1630 with a target of 1.1820 and a stop-loss at 1.1560. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1810 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1900.
Meanhwile, the Federal Reserve remains committed to a sustainable 2.0% inflation target while protecting the labor market. If the Fed believes inflation is under control, it will lower rates to support businesses and households. Typically, Expectations of lower rates lead to a weaker US Dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:Traders advise monitoring the EUR/USD's rise toward the 1.18 resistance to consider potential sell positions, provided risk management is strictly applied.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
