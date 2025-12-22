Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Offers Condolences Over Victims Of School Bus Accident In Colombia

UAE Offers Condolences Over Victims Of School Bus Accident In Colombia


2025-12-22 02:22:56
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the people of Colombia after a school bus fell off a cliff in a rural area in the northern part of the South American country, resulting deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Colombia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Recommended For You

At least 16 high school students celebrating their graduation and a driver were killed last week when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine. The group of students - aged 16 to 18 - from a school in Bello, near Medellin, were traveling from a Caribbean beach on Colombia's coast.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Twenty more were injured in the 40-metre plummet, according to AFP.

(With inputs from AFP).

MENAFN22122025000049011007ID1110513717



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search