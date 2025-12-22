UAE Offers Condolences Over Victims Of School Bus Accident In Colombia

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the people of Colombia after a school bus fell off a cliff in a rural area in the northern part of the South American country, resulting deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Colombia over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 16 high school students celebrating their graduation and a driver were killed last week when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine. The group of students - aged 16 to 18 - from a school in Bello, near Medellin, were traveling from a Caribbean beach on Colombia's coast.

Twenty more were injured in the 40-metre plummet, according to AFP.

(With inputs from AFP).