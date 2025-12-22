Abu Dhabi, Dubai To See Simplified Yacht Travel Under New Rule

Foreign yachts travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai will benefit from a simplified administrative process from January 2026, following the launch of a new consolidated protocol aimed at easing inter-emirate movement.

Under the new framework, sailing permits issued by either emirate will be mutually recognised, eliminating the need for redundant local entry and exit procedures for visiting foreign yachts moving between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The streamlined protocol follows a series of coordination meetings between Abu Dhabi Maritime and the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, alongside other local and federal entities. These include the National Guard, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and Dubai Customs.

As part of the new protocol, the Early Inquiry System Application Programming Interface (API) will be used to obtain vessel, crew and passenger data, helping avoid duplication of procedures during inter-emirate travel. Local entry and exit procedures will also be waived for foreign yachts travelling between the two emirates.

Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said:“Dubai is proud to share its successful experience in facilitating yacht visits. We are fully committed to supporting this unified approach, which will undoubtedly strengthen the UAE's position as a leading world-class maritime destination.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, added:“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to simplifying maritime mobility and enhancing our emirates' competitiveness as global yachting hubs. We are making it easier than ever for visitors to enjoy our waters.”

The initiative will take effect at the beginning of January 2026, with shipping agents being notified to operate in line with the new provisions.

Authorities said the cooperation marks a new phase of maritime collaboration within the UAE and supports the development of a more integrated and enabling regulatory environment for foreign yachts.