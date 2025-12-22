Former Nickelodeon Child Actor Spotted Living On The Streets Of California

A former Nickelodeon actor best known for his role on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide has been spotted living on the streets of California, prompting concern from fans and former co-stars.

Tylor Chase, now 36, who portrayed the character Martin Qwerly on the hit children's series between 2004 and 2007, was recently seen in Riverside, in the greater Los Angeles area. A video that first circulated online in September shows Chase wearing a worn Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans as he speaks with the person filming him.

Recommended For You

The video is doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) once again.

In the clip, the filmer asks Chase whether he once appeared on Nickelodeon.“Yeah, on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” he responds. When she recognises him, she adds,“Oh yeah, you're that kid on it.”

Following the video's circulation on social media, a GoFundMe fundraiser was created in Chase's name and raised more than $1,200. However, the campaign was later taken down by Chase's mother, who said financial donations were not what her son needed at this time.

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she said, according to The US Sun. She added that Chase struggles to manage money and personal belongings, explaining that phones she has given him are often lost within days.“Money would not be a benefit to him. He can't manage money for his meds by himself,” she said.

Chase's situation has also been addressed publicly by his former Ned's Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee. During an episode of their Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, the trio spoke about Chase and discussed efforts to help him, expressing concern for his well-being.

Chase's situation has sparked renewed discussion online about the challenges some former child actors face later in life, as well as broader issues surrounding access to healthcare, support systems, and long-term well-being for those struggling on the margins.