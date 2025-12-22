Accenture Signal 22/12: Should You Buy Post-Earnings? -Chart

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Long Trade Idea



Accenture (ACN) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500.

Both indices trade inside bearish chart formations. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bullish with a descending trendline.

Enter your long position between $270.00 (Friday's intra-day low) and $276.81 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index AnalysisMarket Sentiment Analysis

Equity futures hint at a positive open after closing Friday's session in the green, a high-volume quadruple witching day, and the final full week of trading for 2025. Equity markets are approximately 3% below all-time highs, and investors hope for a Santa Claus rally in a low-volume trading week. Tomorrow's consumer confidence reading could provide a volatility boost, as it could deliver more evidence of a K-shaped economic trajectory. Overall, it should be a quiet week, where existing trends and worries remain front and center Fundamental Analysis

Accenture is a multinational professional services company with over 770,000 employees, specializing in information technology (IT) services and management consulting. It operates five business units: Strategy and Consulting, Technology, Operations, Accenture Song, and Industry X.

So, why am I bullish on ACN after its earnings?

ACN delivered an earnings beat, growing revenues by 6% to $18.74 billion and delivering earnings per share of $3.54. I am bullish on its strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, following a deal between Accenture and NVIDIA two months ago, to accelerate its AI strategy. ACN expects profit margin expansion in the next quarter, and I am also bullish about its signing 33 customers with a value exceeding $100 million as part of its $21 billion in new bookings.

Accenture Fundamental Analysis Snapshot

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.52 makes ACN an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 29.01.

The average analyst price target for ACN is $291.35. It suggests moderate upside potential, but I expect upward revisions above the street-high $330.00, while downside risks remain reasonable Technical Analysis

Today's ACN Signal



The ACN D1 chart shows price inside a bullish price channel.

It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels.

The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish, but the descending trendline, the sole bearish signal, suggests potential volatility ahead.

The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. ACN advanced with the S&P 500 Index, a bullish confirmation.

Accenture Price ChartMy Call on Accenture



ACN Entry Level: Between $270.00 and $276.81

ACN Take Profit: Between $330.00 and $339.90

ACN Stop Loss: Between $245.13 and $251.02 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.41

I am taking a long position in ACN between $270.00 and $276.81. I remain bullish on its accelerated AI strategy, new bookings, expanding profit margins, and strategic partnerships.

