403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Accenture Signal 22/12: Should You Buy Post-Earnings? -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $270.00 (Friday's intra-day low) and $276.81 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Accenture (ACN) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices trade inside bearish chart formations. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bullish with a descending trendline.
- The ACN D1 chart shows price inside a bullish price channel. It also shows price action between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish, but the descending trendline, the sole bearish signal, suggests potential volatility ahead. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. ACN advanced with the S&P 500 Index, a bullish confirmation.
- ACN Entry Level: Between $270.00 and $276.81 ACN Take Profit: Between $330.00 and $339.90 ACN Stop Loss: Between $245.13 and $251.02 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.41
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment