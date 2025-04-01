ION To Offer Seamless Connectivity To New MIAX Futures Onyx Trading Platform

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations, will support connectivity to the new MIAX FuturesTM matching engine, MIAX Futures Onyx (Onyx).

ION will provide seamless, day-one connectivity to access MIAX Futures' flagship product, Minneapolis Hard Red Spring Wheat (Minneapolis HRSW) Futures. MIAX Futures (formerly Minneapolis Grain Exchange, or MGEX) will migrate Minneapolis HRSW Futures from CME Globex® onto Onyx in the second quarter of 2025.

ION will also support trading of the new Bloomberg 500 (B500) Index futures that MIAX Futures intends to launch in the second half of 2025, pending certain filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Onyx is built on proprietary MIAX® technology and will power multiple platforms to provide for trading agricultural and financial futures and options on futures, in diverse locations.

ION will support Onyx across its cleared derivatives front-office trading platform. Banks and brokers using ION's technology stack will be able to access seamless execution and clearing services on the new exchange with minimal effort.

Troy Kane, President of MIAX Futures, says "MIAX Futures is committed to providing our clients with efficient and reliable access to our markets. Through this collaboration with ION, we're ensuring traders can seamlessly trade the flagship Minneapolis HRSW Futures when it migrates to MIAX Futures in 2Q25 and also have access to new B500 products, which we anticipate launching later this year."

Francesco Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivatives, ION Markets , says, "MIAX Futures' collaboration with ION demonstrates our central role in delivering mission-critical solutions to the cleared derivatives industry. MIAX Futures members will be able to leverage from launch date the extensive advanced trading capabilities of our global EOMS platform, including our flagship algo suite."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit markets/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION

