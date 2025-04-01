Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Workers Support Fund Organises Cultural Celebrations

2025-04-01 03:05:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Workers Support and Insurance Fund held an entertainment and cultural programme that spanned the first and second days of Eid in the Asian City.

The programme included awareness-raising and cultural activities, along with the distribution of gifts to members of the communities, in a move aimed at spreading joy and enhancing community interaction.

The events included artistic performances by the communities, in addition to various recreational segments that reflected the cultural diversity of the community.

Approximately 10,000 people participated, reflecting the great demand for such events, which aim to support workers and enhance their integration into society through purposeful cultural and awareness-raising activities.

The Workers Support and Insurance Fund affirmed its continued commitment to organising initiatives that enhance the well-being of workers and communities, and looks forward to offering more programs and events that contribute to improving their quality of life and strengthening their role in society.

