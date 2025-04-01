Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skanska Replaces Raritan River Bridge In Middlesex County, NJ, USA, For USD 421M, About SEK 4.5 Billion


2025-04-01 02:02:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ TRANSIT) for the Raritan River Bridge Replacement project in Middlesex County, New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 421M, about SEK 4.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2025.

The project scope involves the demolition of the existing swing bridge superstructure and the construction of new vertical lift bridge towers, lift span, two flanking spans, and communication and signal systems. Additional work to include overhead catenary work, landside earthwork, and rail system work.

Work is slated to commence in April 2025 with expected completion in the third quarter of 2029.

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

