Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-03-31 08:17:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited the border checkpoints, Alabdali, Alsalmi and Alnuwaiseeb.
KUWAIT - Minister of Defense, Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah visited headquarters of the 25th Commando Brigade of Kuwait Army on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
GAZA - Up to 80 Palestinians have fallen as martyrs since two days ago, the health authorities in war-demolished Gaza declared.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump vowed Monday that the US would continue its airstrikes against Yemeni Houthis until they stop attacking US ships and threatening the freedom of navigation.
BRUSSELS - The European Union welcomed the formation of the new transitional government in Syria, expressing its readiness to engage with the new government to help address the "immense" challenges ahead.
LONDON - Participants in the Organized Immigration Crime Summit agreed to stiffen penalties against gangs of immigrants' trafficking.
KUALA LUMPUR - Myanmar declared a week-long national mourning for victims of Friday's destructive earthquake with the death toll exceeding 2,000 fatalities. (end)
