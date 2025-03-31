Moldova Expelling Three Russian Diplomats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On March 31, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova declared three employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau personae non grata.

This was reported by NewsMaker , Ukrinform saw.

"The decision of the Moldovan authorities is based on clear evidence of activities that contradict the diplomatic status on the territory of Moldova," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the Ministry sent a corresponding note to Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's interference in the case of MP Alexander Nesterovsky, who, according to intelligence agencies, used Moscow's support to avoid imprisonment and flee to Transnistria.

The head of the Moldovan Information and Security Service (SIS), Alexander Mustace, said Nesterovsky, sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for receiving illegal financing from fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor and attempted bribery, is hiding from investigators in Transnistria.

According to the agency, the day before the verdict was announced, on March 18, he entered the premises of the Russian embassy in Chisinau, and on the morning of March 19, he was taken to the Transnistrian region in a car with Russian diplomatic license plates.