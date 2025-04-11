Relatively Cold Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Areas - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- Friday's maximum temperatures will be 6–7 degrees Celsius colder than typical for this season. With clouds appearing at low elevations, particularly in the north and center of the Kingdom, the weather will be comparatively cold in most places and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees during the day, sliding to 15 degrees at night.